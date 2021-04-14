Legendary Canadian Director to Shoot Horror Film in Greece

Greek and international film circles are buzzing with the news that legendary Canadian film director David Cronenberg has hinted that he will shoot his next film in Greece this summer.

Despite hinting at retirement, the 77-year-old director plans to shoot a horror film called “Crimes of the Future.” Longtime friend and collaborator Viggo Mortensen is attached to the film, according to various sources.

Speaking GQ Magazine, Mortensen revealed that he was working on a new film with Cronenberg, although he didn’t share details about the project.

“It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made,” Mortensen said. “Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

Cronenberg and Mortensen have become friends over the years and have worked together in three previous films: “A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises,” and “A Dangerous Method.’“

Mortensen added to GQ about the upcoming work: “It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.”

Cronenberg is best known for pioneering the body-horror sub-genre in the 1980s with films including Scanners (1981) and Videodrome (1983). However, he has moved away from horror since helming films including A History Of Violence (2005) and Eastern Promises (2007).

The announcement has created buzz in Greece, which is turning into a regional powerhouse of film production, thanks in large part to the government’s film-friendly approach and numerous benefits associated with filming in the country.

