Greece Announces End of Lockdown Measures, Gradual Return to Normalcy

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Greek nation today, announcing a gradual return to normalcy following almost two months of strict lockdown measures that shuttered businesses and required citizens to remain indoors and leave their homes only with permission.

Mitsotakis announced a number of measures, outlining his government’s constant engagement with health and medical professionals, who would be following the developments.

He announced that the mantra of the country “Menoume Spiti” or “We Stay Home” will now be changed to “we are returning but we are careful.”

“Today we can safely say that the measures we took paid off,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday in a nationally televised address. He added that the country is “now more ready to move to the second phase of our plan.”

Greece’s re-opening will be a step-by-step process, he said, adding that each government ministry would be responsible for their specific measures.

He warned, though, that “no one can rule out the rekindling of the threat” while people should continue to avoid shaking hands, maintain social distancing and perhaps will need to use masks.

“There is no return to a pre-coronavirus reality,” Mitsotakis said. “We are already living differently.”

Mitsotakis stressed personal responsibility as a major theme to the return to normalcy.

In a first phase beginning May 4, Greeks will be able to shop at small retail outlets or visit hairdressers and beauty salons by appointment. The rest of the retail sector will open in phases on May 11 with malls opening June 1.

Churches will reopen for individual prayer with strict limits for the maximum number of worshippers permitted inside at one time. Services will be allowed to resume on May 17 but will adhere to strict social distancing guidelines from the Church of Greece.

Year-round hotels will be permitted to open on June 1 but Mitsotakis did not specify details about the reopening of air and sea links.

The prime minister reiterated that the progressive reopening of Greece’s economic, cultural, religious and educational life will be reviewed every 24 hours by a panel of experts.

