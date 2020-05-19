KLM, Air France Resume Flights to Athens

Two European carriers have announced that flight operations will resume to Athens International Airport, as the travel industry slowly begins to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic that brought air travel to a halt.

KLM is expected to resume flights from Amsterdam to Greece on June 6, according to an announcement by the airline.

The Dutch airline said that the initial plan is for five flights a week to Athens International Airport from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Air France also announced the resumption of a limited schedule of flights within France, as well as throughout Europe, including Athens, beginning June 30.

Air France will also begin operating long-haul flights from North America, which serve many potential U.S. and Canadian travelers making their way to Greece.

The resumption of flights to Paris include Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Montreal.

Air France noted in a news announcement that it is operating approximately 15% of the capacity that it was operating a year prior.

Both airlines have announced new requirements for travelers, including the wearing of masks on board, as well as a drastic reduction of services available on board.

