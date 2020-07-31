Jump in Coronavirus Cases Leads to New Measures Announced at Emergency Briefing by Health Authorities in Greece

A dramatic increase in reported cases of Coronavirus in Greece led to an emergency briefing by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

During the briefing, it was announced that 78 new cases were reported in a single 24-hour period– ten of them from arriving travelers from abroad, while three people died in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total death toll in Greece to 206.

Amongst numerous new measures, Hardalias announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor spaces, including places of worship.

Strict new measures will be introduced at bars and nightclubs, including the prohibition of standing patrons. Customers at such entertainment facilities will only be permitted to be seated.

The existing ban on panageria, or traditional village festivals that are commonplace throughout Greece in the summer, has been extended through the end of August.

Even private functions are affected by the new measures. Weddings, baptism and funerals must be limited to no more than 100 people.

Flights and ferry connections with North Macedonia, Albania and Turkey will also remain prohibited.

Hardalias made no mention of Greece’s re-opening to currently banned travelers, including U.S. nationals.

Hardalias’ complete briefing (in Greek) is here:

