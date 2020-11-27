Judge Stephanos Bibas: “Charges Require Specific Allegations, Then Proof; We Have Neither”

Proving that there’s a Greek connection everywhere (well, almost everywhere)… a federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas on behalf of a three-judge panel.

“Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” wrote Bibas, who was nominated to the bench by Trump.

Bibas, a married father of four, is the son of a Greek immigrant father who survived the Nazi occupation of Greece and emigrated to the U.S. in 1959. Bibas’ mother is the daughter and granddaughter of Greek immigrants, as well.

He is a devout Orthodox Christian and is also an ordained Deacon at St. Elizabeth the New Martyr Orthodox Church in Rocky Hill, NJ, which is a parish of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (known by the an acronym ROCOR).

Bibas was born in New York City and spent his summers growing up working in his family’s restaurants.

In a now-famous defense of his nomination, Bibas spoke passionately about serving and supporting common people, in questions posed to him by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

The other judges on the panel, Brooks Smith and Michael Chagares, were nominated by George W. Bush.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!