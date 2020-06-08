John Catsimatidis Pondering Mayoral Run in New York City

Numerous publications are reporting that billionaire business mogul John Catsimatidis is creating an exploratory committee to map out the political landscape to potentially run for mayor of New York City.

Catsimatidis, 71, a Republican and friend of important politicians on both sides of the aisle runs Red Apple Group, a company diversified in grocery stores, media, real estate and a host of other activities.

He ran for mayor in the past, losing in the 2013 Republican primary.

Catsimatides, who is active in the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese efforts to rebuild St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Shrine at Ground Zero said he wants “to do a coalition of Democrats and Republicans, Liberals and Conservatives.”

His announcement, according to The New York Post— which he once tried to buy, comes as the city grapples with days of demonstrations, looting and violence and tens of thousands of Coronavirus deaths.

“Last time I ran as a Republican and Liberal but I was not ashamed to call myself a Bill Clinton person after I got to know him,” he said of the former Democratic president.

Despite overtures to Democrats— the dominant force in New York City and the overwhelming majority of the city’s voters, Catsimatides has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, a fact that could create problems for his candidacy.

Catsimatidis, who immigrated from the Greek island of Nisyros to the U.S. with his family when he was an infant, has been very vocal on immigration and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Trump has stood up against the problem at the borders. These people are coming in and we have to feed them, clothe them, hospitalize them, educate them,” he said in a Bloomberg interview. “Build a wall.”

He concedes, though, in the same interview that he’s a pretty average, middle of the road kind of guy.

“I’m not extreme right wing. I’m not extreme left wing. When I ran for mayor, I had the Liberal Party’s endorsement. I’m a common sense, middle-of-the-road person. I’m a liberal as far as helping Americans. I’m a conservative as far as making sure we don’t piss away money.”

