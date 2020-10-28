Joe Biden Tweets Praise for Greeks on Oxi Day

U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden sent a Tweet on the afternoon of October 28, marking the 80th anniversary of the day when Greece rejected an Italian ultimatum of surrender.

Known as “Oxi Day” or the day Greece said “No!” to Benito Mussolini’s army and thrust the country into the Second World War, Biden congratulated the Greek people for “safeguarding democracy” and tied the events of eighty years ago to the upcoming Presidential election.

Biden’s Tweet read: “Today we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Oxi Day. Greeks inspired the free world when they resisted Mussolini’s invading army — and that courageous spirit lives on today, reminding us we too must stand up and do our part to safeguard our democracy.”

Today we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Oxi Day. Greeks inspired the free world when they resisted Mussolini’s invading army — and that courageous spirit lives on today, reminding us we too must stand up and do our part to safeguard our democracy. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 28, 2020

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!