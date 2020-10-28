Home News Joe Biden Tweets Praise for Greeks on Oxi Day
by Gregory Pappas
U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden sent a Tweet on the afternoon of October 28, marking the 80th anniversary of the day when Greece rejected an Italian ultimatum of surrender.

Known as “Oxi Day” or the day Greece said “No!” to Benito Mussolini’s army and thrust the country into the Second World War, Biden congratulated the Greek people for “safeguarding democracy” and tied the events of eighty years ago to the upcoming Presidential election.

Biden’s Tweet read: “Today we celebrate the 80th anniversary of Oxi Day. Greeks inspired the free world when they resisted Mussolini’s invading army — and that courageous spirit lives on today, reminding us we too must stand up and do our part to safeguard our democracy.”

