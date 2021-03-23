Joe Biden Sends Message Commemorating 200th Anniversary of Greek Revolution

U.S. President Joe Biden sent Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou a letter on Monday to commemorate Greece’s bicentennial celebration of its 1821 war of independence against the Ottoman Empire

“I participate together with the Greek people and the millions of proud Greek-Americans in celebrating this joyful anniversary,” Biden wrote.

The president wrote that Greece remains a “key NATO ally and close friend” of his country by providing stability and actively contributing to “peace and prosperity” in the Eastern Mediterranean, Black Sea and Western Balkan regions.

Biden said he looks forward to continuing the Greece-U.S. relationship and reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance and to their common values.

Following is the full message from President Biden to President Sakellaropoulou:

Dear Madam President,

I am pleased to congratulate the Greek people on the historic anniversary of the 200 years since their struggle for independence.

The Greek fighters of 1821 were inspired by the ideals and actions of the American Revolution, just as the American revolutionaries and the Fathers of our Nation were inspired by the example of the Athenian democracy. And for more than 200 years, Greeks and Americans have coexisted, respecting and defending the principles of democracy that gave life to our revolutions. I participate together with the Greek people and the millions of proud Greek Americans in celebrating this joyful anniversary.

Greece is a key NATO ally and a close friend of the United States, providing stability and actively contributing to peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, Black Sea and Western Balkans. During my career, I have had the privilege of working closely with many Greek prime ministers and talking at length with His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. As President, I look forward to continuing the glorious tradition of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries and reaffirming our common commitment to the Transatlantic Alliance and to all the common values ​​that unite us.

Sincerely yours,

Joseph R. Biden Jr.

In October 2020, the Biden team published an official “Vision for Greece” campaign statement outlining its vision for Greece and Greek-American relations. The statement outlined what Biden has done and what he plans to do.

Featured image credit: January 18, 2020. Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the 2020 Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) Legislative Conference at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel in West Des Moines, Iowa. Photographer / Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

