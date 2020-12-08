Joe Biden Remembers His Friend, Paul Sarbanes

President-elect Joe Biden shared a fitting tribute for the late Paul Sarbanes, a respected former U.S. Senator who passed away over the weekend.

The Maryland democrat served alongside Biden in the Senate for more than three decades.

“Paul Sarbanes and I served together on the Foreign Relations Committee for 30 years. There was no one sharper, more committed, or with firmer principles. And he, too, returned to his family nearly every night. They meant the world to him. Rest In Peace, Paul,” Biden Tweeted on Monday evening.

Sarbanes’ death was announced late Sunday evening in a statement by his son, Rep. John Sarbanes, who is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Photograph: Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., confers with then Sens. Barack Obama and Joe Biden during a meeting of the Senate foreign relations committee on May 12, 2005, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

