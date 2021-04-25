Home News Joe Biden First U.S. President to Formally Recognize Armenian Genocide
News

Joe Biden First U.S. President to Formally Recognize Armenian Genocide

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Joe Biden First U.S. President to Formally Recognize Armenian Genocide

President Joe Biden on Saturday became the first US president to officially recognize the organized massacre of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, risking a potential fracture with Turkey and doing what no other President before him has formally done.

In a statement released by the White House marking the 106th anniversary of the massacre’s start, Biden wrote, “Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

“Today, as we mourn what was lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future — toward the world that we wish to build for our children. A world unstained by the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where all people are able to pursue their lives in dignity and security,” Biden said. “Let us renew our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.”

The move fulfills Biden’s campaign pledge to finally use the word genocide to describe the systematic killing and deportation of Armenians in what is now Turkey more than a century ago.

For decades, though, Presidents before him have stopped short of that— and conspicuously so— for fear of angering Turkey. Presidents have campaigned by declaring it a genocide and pledged to recognize it as such, but then failed to follow through.

President Ronald Reagan tangentially referred to the “genocide of the Armenians” in an April 22, 1981, statement commemorating the liberation of the Nazi death camps.

George W. Bush wrote a letter during the 2000 campaign in which he said he would recognize the genocide, but then backed away from it as the United States once again became entangled in the Middle East and Turkey became important to the war effort in Iraq. By 2007, Bush urged Congress to reject a resolution recognizing the genocide.

Barack Obama too said during his 2008 campaign that he would recognize the genocide, but his administration never did so in his eight years.

The Trump Administration, too, not only failed to recognize the events in the early 1900s as a genocide, but pushed back on a congressional attempt to recognize the mass killings as a genocide in 2019.

Even when legislation passed overwhelmingly with huge bipartisan support, the State Department declared that it didn’t reflect the official position of the administration.

The complete White House Statement is here.

Click here to shop olivegrovemarket.com

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
Avatar

You may also like

Virginia Community Rallies to Support Two Greek Students...

Biden to Erdogan During First Phone Call: I’m...

Delta Airlines Announces Atlanta to Athens Non-Stop Service

Greece Prepares for International Reopening as Coronavirus Cases,...

Planning to Island Hop in Greece This Summer?...

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’ Tough Talk With...

United Airlines Launching Washington DC-Athens Nonstop Flights in...

It’s Official: Statement from Greek Ministry of Tourism...

Greece Reopening To U.S. Tourists Monday, April 19

Damning Investigation Into Church’s Multi-Million $$ Connection to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.