Introducing Agourolado: My Very Own Small Batch of Early Harvest Olive Oil from Crete

High up in the hills overlooking the city of Hania— not far from where both of my parents were born— there’s a lush field of hundreds upon hundreds of olive trees that make some of the finest olive oil on the planet.

The fields surround the village of Varipetro and the farms are owned and operated by a fifth generation farmer named George Poulakas, whom I’ve known for more than 25 years. George is dedicated to this land that’s been in his family for generations and treats each tree like his child.

George harvests tons of the finest olive oil in the world every year and sells it to various providers who, in turn, sell it on the local market.

The harvest of ripe olives usually begins in November— but right about now, a special group of trees that he’s been nurturing all summer long— will be harvested early.

He calls it “liquid gold”— not only for its qualities but also because it’s much more expensive to produce than regular olive oil. In Crete, they refer to this as “agourolado” (also known throughout Greece as “agoureleo”) from the word “agouro” or “unripe.”

I had the pleasure and honor to spend an entire day hand-picking bright green, unripe olives from these special trees for a small batch of “agourolado” that I’m producing for the first time.

I decided to do this after being introduced to the benefits of this kind of oil, after I was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Many family and friends in Greece told me to start drinking (yes drinking) early harvest olive oil straight from the bottle, as a daily ritual. They claimed numerous benefits that I spent hours researching myself.

This “agourolado” is the oil that is rarely sold on the market because it costs so much to produce and, despite being the healthiest olive oil available, most people don’t understand the taste.

Most farmers keep the first olive oil of the sea­son for their own fam­ily and personal use and share it amongst friends— especially when visiting someone’s home during a holiday gathering.

But this leav­es lit­tle oil avail­able for the mar­ket­place.

“Agourolado” isn’t for cooking. It’s meant to be eaten raw, on bread, or over a salad. Many people I know in Crete— including myself— drink a few tablespoons every day.

You’ll be shocked by its burning, peppery qualities once it hits your throat. It’s not smooth like regular olive oil and furthermore, it’s green and thick.

Many people think that unripe oil is spoiled or bad; on the contrary, the less pure and peppery, the better quality it is— not to mention healthier.

For millennia, Greeks have considered this unripened oil to be medicine. Hippocrates, the physician who is considered the “Father of Western medicine,” called it “the great healer” and prescribed it for 60 medical conditions. Dioscorides, another ancient Greek doctor, was one of the first to recognize that the healthiest olive oils were the fresh oils extracted from unripe olives

Modern science has proven this with dozens of studies from some of the world’s most prestigious university research centers revealing that “agourolado” has higher levels of something called Phenolic compounds that have tremendous health benefits.

Currently, I’m in Crete working on this project to bring a small batch of 500 bottles of this amazing product to the United States. I wish I could bring more, but the task of creating a new product like this is daunting for me, including chemical and FD tests, bottling and packaging, quality control and all of the tasks that come with importing a product like this into the United States.

I’m obviously placing most of my attention on the product– the olive oil itself, but also all of the details that go along with the design of the product, including the bottle itself. For example, in my research, I learned that stainless steel is the best material to protect the qualities of olive oil. Both light and oxygen can have a deteriorating effect on the beneficial phenols in olive oil, but the actual container itself is important to maintain freshness.

I’ve selected an Italian-made single cut stainless 500ml bottle for Agourolado.

I’m currently gathering names and email addresses of people interested in learning more information about my small batch. I’m also sharing some various posts and information on my social media platforms that you’re welcomed to follow, particularly Instagram and Facebook.

If you’re interested in getting on the list to get information when the product arrives in the USA in about a month or so, please fill out this Google Form.

PLEASE NOTE: This product will only be available for shipping in the USA

