Inside the Artist’s Studio: Effie Chaniotis

Melbourne-based artist Effrosini “Effie” Chaniotis explores storytelling through a vast array of artistic mediums and draws inspiration from a variety of sources, particularly her Greek heritage.

Art has been an integral component of Chaniotis’ self exploration since she was a child; as she has matured, the artist describes, so has her ability to convey stories, both autobiographical as well as creative, across a number of artistic mediums.

Listen to her tell the stories behind two of her works called “Angel Cook” and “Angel Bedroom,” both of which are pictured below.

“Angel Cook” by Effie Chaniotis. Acrylic on canvas.

Chaniotis, a painter and sculptor, has received formal training and earned multiple degrees in a number of disciplines such as: fine arts, visual arts, contemporary and theoretical perspectives, painting, and sculpting.

Chaniotis and some of her collections have been influenced by her Greek heritage. Her pieces Angel Cook and Angel’s Bedroom (see below) are included in a series entitled, “Modern Icons,” where Chaniotis has incorporated stylistic components of Byzantine iconography.

“Angel Bedroom” by Effie Chaniotis. Acrylic on canvas.

Her creative expression and artwork has played a central role in sharing and spreading love and joy.

“To put it simply,” says Chaniotis, “I create art that expresses themes of transformation, beauty, and love.”

Chaniotis’ inspiration and subjects are not limited to experience based in reality; the Melbourne-based artist also creates art that centers around creative stories and characters which she has imagined and fashioned.

“As an artist, at times I exercise my power to create something that I want to experience,” Chaniotis explained.

To learn more about Chaniotis’ art or to contact her directly, please visit her websites: www.modernart.com or www.effrossiniart.com. She is on Instagram and Facebook @efrossiniart.

The featured image at the top of this article is courtesy of photographer Michael Teo. Visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

