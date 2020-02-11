Innovative House in Greece Brings Outdoors Inside

Greek architect Tilemachos Andrianopoulos provides a tour of his innovative design: a triangular home that blurs the line between inside and the olive grove outside.

“Even for a completely new structure, there is always something that already exists there,” he says in a video interview with the Wall Street Journal.

“It wasn’t exactly me that decided,” he adds. “But the landscape itself [decided].”

Located in Megara, approximately 20 miles outside of Athens, Andrianopoulos’ triangular house sits among 600 olive trees and below a large mountain.

He says it was “conceived as an answer to a specific problem: how to create a house, a space of intimacy, that may, at the same time, be as vigorous as this opposing mountain.”

Architect Tilemachos Andrianopoulos speaks during an interview outside of his innovative Megara Residence.

(Screen capture from video by Wall Street Journal).

The two-bedroom house occupies approximately 2,150 square feet and boasts an estimated real estate value of $610,000.

Andrianopoulos designed the estate for a married couple who acquired the land through family inheritance.

His top design principle? Utilizing surrounding natural elements including the sun and landscape.

“Architecture is composition,” he says. “To compose is to put together, to place together. Even for a completely new structure, there is always something that already exists there.”

Homeowner Pepie Gardelis says that Andrianopoulos’ design seemed “aggressive” at first, but that his commitment to the project made her and her husband “love it.”

Watch the video

