In Coronavirus Chaos, A Power Struggle Emerges in the Greek Orthodox Church in America

In a strong rebuke to the authority of the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America, Metropolitan Evangelos of New Jersey sent a letter to his priests accusing the Archdiocese of “wrongful and uncanonical” communications.

The letter was obtained by The Pappas Post from 4 different priests who received it from the email address of Deacon Bartholomew Mercado, a deacon to Metropolitan Evangelos.

Evangelos blasts the Archdiocese and the authority of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Exarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, who an hour earlier had issued a nation-wide directive to all churches to continue services behind locked doors, in order to protect the faithful from the spread of the Coronavirus.

The letter from the Archdiocese came, as a result of a chaotic response of the various Metropolises in the United States with Chicago announcing the suspension of services and the closure of Churches on Saturday, March 4th, followed by Boston today.

Other Metropolises had different instructions to faithful and priests, creating a sense of confusion as news spread across the nation.

“People are angry,” a New Jersey priest told The Pappas Post, requesting anonymity for fear of recrimination from Metropolitan Evangelos. “I am angry. We are in a global pandemic. People might die. We need leadership from our Church leaders and they have failed. Failed. Instead of leadership, we have a power struggle and each one is trying to prove they have a taller mitre and a longer pateritsa,” referring to the ornate staff carried by bishops.

Evangelos’ letter to his priests commands them to ignore the directives of the Archdiocese and only follow his.

“The only directives to which you will put into effect on a Parish level, will be those which are communicated by myself, you’re Metropolitan,” the letter stated.

The issue raises questions of authority, structure and canonical jurisdiction of the Church in America and what authority the Archdiocese has over the eight Metropolises in the United States.

The letter emailed to clergy of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey by Metropolitan Evangelos is here.

