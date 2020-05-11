Hungary Donates 10,000 Masks to Ecumenical Patriarchate

The government of Hungary has donated 10,000 masks to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in Istanbul, Turkey, spiritual seat of the world’s Orthodox Christian faith.

Representatives of the Hungarian government in Turkey visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar to deliver the gift, which will be used by staff, clerics and employees working at the various Patriarchal parishes and institutions in the country.

The Patriarchate manages dozens of buildings, churches, schools and senior centers for the remaining Orthodox Christians in the country and the masks will be used to ensure the staff and community’s safety.

Hungary and the Ecumenical Patriarchate have a long history of collaboration and the Patriarchate maintains a presence in the country with an exarchate, or diocese, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Metropolis of Vienna. There are seven parishes in the exarchate.

