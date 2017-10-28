How Did the US Media Respond to Greece’s “No” and Subsequent Victory During WWII?

When Italy invaded Greece in the early morning hours of October 28, 1940, following an overnight ultimatum for surrender that was rejected by the Greeks, the American media went into a frenzy.
Immediately after the news hit, articles, editorials and political cartoons began appearing in the American press in admiration of the Greeks and the advances they made in the subsequent months to push the Italians back and claim what was, at the time, the first Allied victory of the war.
Below is a selection of US newspaper political cartoons dating from October 1940 up until the Nazi invasion of Greece in April of 1941.
"OXI"
Nice job! Keep up the good work over there at the Pappas Post!
The English wrote a great song mocking the Fascists' hegemonic pretensions, and Sophia Vembo sang a version of it: http://www.elsiecarlisle.com/oh-what-a-surprise-for-the-du-ce/
And the Greek resistance was the only one in Europe, not to get (or ask ?) for any outside help, at any point of WWII ! An other OXI .(correct me if I am wrong)
Well, Greek resistance both requested and received help from its Allies. For instance, English agents remained in Crete well after its fall.
Panos Bevoudas
Panos Bevoudas thank you for the information! Some time ago I watched a documentary were It was told, that the resistance was totally on it's own.
There was even a secret Unit of Greek-Americans trained in sabotage as part of the US Army who were in Greece helping the Greek resistance against the Nazis. In 2005, I attended the award ceremony for this group which was previously classified for 50 years! ………………………..
Here is a mini video story (in Greek) About this Greek-American military unit… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGBa_Do5cBU
Very good work!Some might throw a look at the past!
Panos Bevoudas True, after the defeat of Italy. Before that no aid. No one expected any fight from the Greeks.
what a great work Papas The Pappas Post
Actually the French sent their commandos and French weaponry to help the Greeks especially in Crete
Ambroise Chaccaron Please show me where you get this information. As I know its Greeks, Australians, New Zealand and UK. As I also know France was occupied one year before the battle of Crete, June 1940 I think. Crete happened May 1941. Check this http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Crete. I know the French did great work in central Europe with their partisans.
George, you mention all these countries, but what about Canada. They were in the war from the beginning, suffered brutal losses and continued on to the end.
Great article!!! Love the photos haha!!