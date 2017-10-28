How Did the US Media Respond to Greece’s “No” and Subsequent Victory During WWII?

When Italy invaded Greece in the early morning hours of October 28, 1940, following an overnight ultimatum for surrender that was rejected by the Greeks, the American media went into a frenzy.

Immediately after the news hit, articles, editorials and political cartoons began appearing in the American press in admiration of the Greeks and the advances they made in the subsequent months to push the Italians back and claim what was, at the time, the first Allied victory of the war.

Below is a selection of US newspaper political cartoons dating from October 1940 up until the Nazi invasion of Greece in April of 1941.

