Heroic Greek Masterpieces on Auction Block at Bonhams Biannual Greek Sale

Get your checkbook ready and follow the world’s largest auction of contemporary Greek masterpieces by the biggest names in 19th and 20th century Greek art.

Bonhams has announced their biannual Greek Sale that includes some of the most recognizable names that left their mark on the Greek and international art worlds.

The auction, which opens on November 18, 2020 at 2:00pm local time in London, includes such giants as Alecos Fassianos, Pericles Pantazis, Spyros Papaloukas, Thanos Tsingos, Costas Tsoclis and Alecos Condopoulos— to name only a few.

Pieces are expected to range from a few thousand dollars to hundreds of thousands.

One of the biggest draws is expected to be “Scène homérique avec le héros,” a masterpiece by the leading Greek painter Nikos Engonopoulos (1907-1985). The piece (featured below in the center), from the artist’s much sought after pre-war period is one the major works in art sale and is estimated to fetch upwards of $260,000.

Created in 1938 , the piece offers a dazzling and joyfully colorful array of styles and references. The figures are posed as if on a stage set, echoing the artist’s belief that “under the stage lights, with the most harmonious moves, in a coordinated whole, amidst colors and music, every human dream comes alive.” This highly important work was exhibited at the career-defining 1954 Venice Biennale when Engonopoulos became the first Greek artist to represent his country in a solo show.

Bohnams Greek Sale details.

