Hellenic American University Expands Board, Adds Libra Group Executive

Jimmy Athanasopoulos, an executive from the diverse international business group Libra Group, has joined the Board of Trustees of Hellenic American University.

Athanasopoulos’ arrival comes at a time when the US-accredited institution remains active in developing its campuses in both Nashua, New Hampshire and Athens, Greece.

University President Leonidas Koskos said that Athanasopoulos’ accession forms part of a university effort to broaden the expertise of its board.

“Like our other trustees, Jimmy brings to the board a wealth of knowledge and successful leadership in his field but also a long and inspiring record of service to the community,” HAU President Leonidas Koskos said. “We’re fortunate that he is willing to put these resources to work for the benefit of the university.”

The Hellenic American University was established as a US institution of higher education in 2004. The university operates in two locations: Nashua, New Hampshire and Athens, Greece.

Through a scholarship provided by the New York-based Greek America Foundation, the Hellenic American University offers semester-long study abroad opportunities for North American students at its Athens campus.

Hellenic American University President Leonidas Koskos congratulates a student during the school’s 10th annual graduation ceremony on June 30, 2018 in Athens, Greece.

Hellenic American University’s 18-member board includes Greek and American business leaders, educators and scientists, as well as political and religious leaders. Current trustees include Metropolitan Gabriel of New Ionia and Philadelphia, Senator Donna Soucy — and former state senators Steven Panagiotakos and Joan Menard (Chair of the Board) — and Aris Candris, past president and CEO of Westinghouse Electric.

The addition of Athanasopoulos follows in wake of the nominations of trustees Anna Asimakopoulou, a former Greek MP and spokesperson of the New Democracy party, and Theodora Hancock, President of Hancock International and co-founder of the Hellenic American Women’s Council.

About Athanasopoulos

Athanasopoulos joined the Libra Group in 2012 as director of the Hellenic Entrepreneurship Award (now Envolve Entrepreneurship), a Libra-funded award program for Greek start-up businesses.

In 2015, Athanasopoulos joined Libra’s executive team as Head of Social Responsibility, where he provided strategic oversight for the company’s global responsibility and education programs.

Libra is a diverse international business group active in 35 countries across six continents. The company focuses on six business areas: aviation, energy, hospitality, real estate, shipping and diversified investments.

The group is owned by the Logothetis family, including Chairman and CEO George Logothetis, who in 2014 was selected by Fortune as one of its “40 under 40.”

