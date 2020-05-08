Helena Paparizou’s Viral ‘Thank You’ to Greece’s Medical Workers

One of Greece’s most popular singers and a golden girl of the Greek diaspora has shared a heartfelt tribute to the medical workers of Greece which has gone viral.

Helena Paparizou opened her video, thanking the healthcare workers of Greece who have worked tirelessly to keep Greeks healthy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joined on camera in a separate screen and playing remotely was composer Giannis Christodoulopoulos, who added his own appreciation.

Together, with Paparizou on vocals and Christodoulopoulos on the piano, the duo performed the hit song Mazi Sou (With You) because, according to Paparizou, “together we can accomplish everything.”

Paparizou, born and raised in Sweden in 1982 to Greek immigrant parents, returned to Greece to begin what would become a successful career as a popular singer.

In 2005, Paparizou won the Eurovision Song Contest— the first Greek win in the history of the European song competition with the song “My Number One.”

She has enjoyed super-stardom in Greece and t throughout the world, performing throughout Europe.

In 2015, Paparizou performed in Hollywood, California at the Greek America Foundation’s Gabby Awards at the historic El Capital Theater where she sang a tribute to Melina Mercouri.

Paparizou’s heartfelt thank you to Greece’s healthcare workers has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on her official Instagram and Facebook profiles.

