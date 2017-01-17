Happy Birthday Betty White!

America’s sweetheart, Betty White, is celebrating her 95th birthday today, January 17, 2017.

The beloved comedic actor who is known for so many wonderful television appearances over decades of work, is perhaps best known for her role as the ditzy blond Rose on the hit sit-com Golden Girls.

White, who is part Greek, was the topic of a viral fundraising campaign by a fellow-Greek man in South Carolina who wanted to protect her from the grim reaper at the tail end of 2016, a year which took its tool on many beloved film and music icons.

White has called herself a “classic American mutt,” with ancestry from Greece, England, Wales and Denmark.

We love Betty (who doesn’t?) and wish her ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ!