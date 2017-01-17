Home CultureArts Happy Birthday Betty White!
ArtsCulture

Happy Birthday Betty White!

by Gregory Pappas
written by Gregory Pappas
Happy Birthday Betty White!

America’s sweetheart, Betty White, is celebrating her 95th birthday today, January 17, 2017.

The beloved comedic actor who is known for so many wonderful television appearances over decades of work, is perhaps best known for her role as the ditzy blond Rose on the hit sit-com Golden Girls.

White, who is part Greek, was the topic of a viral fundraising campaign by a fellow-Greek man in South Carolina who wanted to protect her from the grim reaper at the tail end of 2016, a year which took its tool on many beloved film and music icons.

White has called herself a “classic American mutt,” with ancestry from Greece, England, Wales and Denmark.

We love Betty (who doesn’t?) and wish her ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ!

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest
Avatar

You may also like

Greek Streets of Istanbul Through One Man’s Eyes

Yorgos Lanthimos Directs Latest Gucci Campaign

(Photos) When The American Red Cross Fed Greek...

NYU Adds Rebetiko Course to Class Schedule

(Video) Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Go Greek...

Cretan Tomato Salad With Strawberry Vinaigrette

Mom’s Spanakopitakia by Canadian Foodie Christos Sourligas

Harvard Offering Free Distance Learning Class on the...

(Video) Documentary Tells Story of Leonard Cohen’s Greek...

Tom Hanks Tweets New Year Greetings as Citizen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.