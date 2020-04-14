Gregory Pappas Interviews Archbishop Nikitas of Great Britain

Gregory Pappas, publisher of The Pappas Post interviews Archbishop Nikitas, head of the 500,000-strong Greek Orthodox community of Great Britain, an Archdiocese that covers faithful in England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.

Born and raised in Tarpon Springs, Florida, Archbishop has served the Orthodox Christian Church in many continents.

Prior to his elevation as Archbishop of Great Britain in the summer of 2019, Nikitas served as Metropolitan of Hong Kong, where he ministered to faithful in diverse locals in Southeast Asia. He also served for years in various capacities in Chicago and at the Patriarch Athenagoroas Institute in Berkley, California.

The Facebook live interview was broadcast live on The Pappas Post’s Facebook channel on Monday, April 13, 2020, with more than 10,000 participating from all corners of the world.

Questions were submitted beforehand from readers, which the Archbishop answered, including difficult subjects like receiving communion during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full interview here:

