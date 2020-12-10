Greeks Brace for Locked-Down Christmas as Government Extends Restrictions to January 7

In an effort to control the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Greece, the government has announced an extension of the current lockdown measures through the first week of January, 2021.

Currently, citizens are only permitted to leave their homes for specific reasons and with permission by sending an SMS message to a government system. A curfew also exists between 9pm and 5am.

Schools, restaurants, entertainment venues (cafes, bars, nightclubs), courts and ski centers will remain closed and sporting activities (with the exceptions of the Super League & Basket League) will remain halted.

Additional measures were introduced with regards to domestic and international travel.

Traveling between prefectures (domestic travel) is not permitted until January 7 and arriving international travelers must enter a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

The government said that further announcements will be made in the coming days regarding how retailers and churches will function during the Christmas season.

