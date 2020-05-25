Greek Tourism Minister: There Are No Lists (of Countries) Yet

Ending days of speculation and countless media reports about lists of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter Greece when the country officially opens to tourists on June 15, Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said in TV interview that there are no lists… yet.

In response to the question specifically about the lists of nations, Haris Theoharis stated that “there are no lists” and explained that each nation would be reviewed based on their current epidemiological data with regards to Covid-19 infection rates.

Theoharis reiterated that the criteria that will determine which nations will approved will come from the doctors and public health professionals of Greece’s national health agency that has been managing the Coronavirus pandemic.

The list of “phase one” nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter Greece beginning on June 15 would be released by the Tourism Ministry by the end of the month after the Greek health agency has completed its review.

Various media have speculated and announced certain “lists” of nations but none of these lists have been substantiated from an official government source as of yet.

Skai News in Greece mentioned 19 nations on its evening broadcast of May 19— including countries like China and excluding Germany– which was noted by the news commentators.

Skai news is reporting an “approved list” of the following 19 nations: Cyprus, Israel, China, Japan, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic.

The mention of China in Skai News’ report generated a lot of negative comments on social media, with dozens of people commenting about the country’s “untrustworthy” data that it was sharing with the World Health Organization and Greek health authorities inability to really know the status of such nations when their data has come under fire from numerous experts.

Another source, Capital.gr claimed in a report that a list of 20 nations has been submitted for review by Greece’s health officials handling the pandemic crisis and will review the list, based on the nation’s disease/infection and death rates.

Unlike Skai News’ list, the list on Capital.gr does include Germany. Their list is Germany, Cyprus, Israel, China, Japan, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Albania, North Macedonia, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Adding to the confusion, state-run ERT News published in its evening news on May 21, a shorter list of countries from which flights would be allowed to enter Greece in the first phase of re-opening. This list included Cyprus, Israel, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Serbia, Romania, Norway, Poland, Denmark, Hungary and Albania.

These disparate reports were picked up and republished as “factual” by various “news” portals, including many that serve diaspora communities throughout the world and published as factual, without mentioning any official sources.

*It should be noted that The Pappas Post’s policy with such sensitive information that could lead to people booking air travel and making plans to travel will only be published when we receive an official notification by a relevant Greek government agency or ministry. We emailed the press office at the Greek National Tourist Organization for a clarification but have not received an update as of yet.

Stay updated with official information here.

Theoharis’ interview on Skai TV is here, beginning at 4:49 with the question about the list of nations.