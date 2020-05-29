Greek Tourism Minister: No Testing of Tourists Upon Arrival

Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis spoke to EuroNews about Greece’s plans to welcome tourists from throughout the nation, beginning on June 15th.

He spoke extensively about the country’s plans and reiterated that the opening of Greece’s borders will come in stages, beginning on June 15th, followed by a larger opening on July 1st. After July 1st, disease data will be reviewed every 15 days.

Theoharis stated that the list of nations has still not been released as data is being analyzed.

When he was asked how Greece will manage to keep its citizens safe from incoming tourists who could potentially be infected, Theoharis said that the government’s plan has been prepared by scientific and health experts and that the country was going to use the “same recipe” it used to contain the virus domestically.

