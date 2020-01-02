Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Visit Tarpon Springs for Epiphany Celebrations

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 114th annual Epiphany celebrations in Tarpon Springs on Monday, January 6th, joining Archbishop Elpidophoros and other community leaders for the annual ritual.

Mitsotakis will fly to Washington DC the following day where he is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

The annual Epiphany celebration, marking the baptism of Jesus Christ, attracts thousands of faithful from throughout the nation every year.

The highlight of the celebrations is when dozens of teen boys dive into Spring Bayou on to retrieve the coveted white cross that is believed to bring the retriever– and his entire family– good luck for the year.

On January 7th, Mitsotakis will also hold a Town Hall conversation about U.S.-Greece relations in 2020 and beyond, hosted by The Atlantic Council.

The White House confirmed Mitsotakis’ meeting with Trump in an official post that highlighted “the strong economic, security, and cultural ties between the United States and Greece.”

“President Donald J. Trump will welcome His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, to the White House on January 7, 2020. This visit will celebrate the strong economic, security, and cultural ties between the United States and Greece, an important North Atlantic Treaty Organization Ally. President Trump and Prime Minister Mitsotakis will discuss ways to advance the two nations’ longstanding strategic interests in enhancing stability, prosperity, and cooperation throughout the Balkans and eastern Mediterranean. President Trump will also emphasize the importance of telecommunications security, especially related to 5G, countering malign influence in the region, and promoting religious freedom worldwide,” the official statement said on December 2, 2019.

