Greek Orthodox Priest Stops Liturgy, Asks Maskless Faithful to Leave Christmas Services

Asking massless faithful to respect their fellow congregants, a Greek Orthodox priest in Kalamata interrupted Divine Liturgy and asked those not wearing masks to leave the Church.

Although not captured on camera, there appeared to be pushback from the disgruntled faithful inside the church, to whom he continued to argue his point that it was not only the law, but the right thing to do.

The incident took place at St. Nicholas Flarios Greek Orthodox Church in the center of Kalamata, in southern Greece.

The video, captured by a member of the parish, was uploaded to YouTube and quickly went viral.

The incident happened during the Christmas Divine Liturgy.

The video is here.

