Greek Orthodox Priest Shot in France; Police Warn Residents to Stay Away from Area

by Gregory Pappas
An attacker armed with a shotgun wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting in the southeastern French city of Lyon before fleeing, a police source said on Saturday.

News is still unfolding and this post will be updated as we receive updates.

The priest, who French authorities said has Greek nationality, was closing his church in the city’s seventh arrondissement when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition, the source told AFP.

Reuters cited an anonymous police source as saying that the priest was fired on twice at around 4 p.m. local time, and was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is on the run, according to numerous news sources in contact with French authorities, including ABC News.

France’s Interior Ministry tweeted that “an incident is underway” in Lyon.

“Security and emergency personnel are at the scene,” the ministry added, warning people to “avoid the area” where the attack took place.

This attack comes as the nation is on high-alert after numerous terror attacks this week, including one in Nice at the Basilica of Notre-Dame.

