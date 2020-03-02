Greek Orthodox Bishop Says Jesus Wants Road Built in Greece

The Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Ilia, a region in western Greece, told his faithful that Jesus Christ sent him a message saying he wanted a new road to be built.

In the video, widely shared on social media, Metropolitan Germanos said Jesus responded to him during his nightly prayers.

The Metropolitan said Jesus asked him to send a message to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, through his minister responsible for roadworks, to complete a highway connecting Patras with Pyrgos, Olympia and Tsakona.

“I prayed very warmly, especially because of the recent developments,” he said. “And for the first time, I heard Jesus Christ who told me, ‘Germanos, send a message to the prime minister and tell him to order his minister to begin the construction of the Patras-Pyrgos-Olympia-Taskona motorway.”

Watch the video clip

