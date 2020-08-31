Greek Orthodox Bishop in Cyprus: Masks Will Turn Children into Demons

A Metropolitan of the Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus encouraged his faithful to not allow their children to wear masks because they’d become demons.

Metropolitan Neophytos of Morphou, a member of the Holy Synod of the autocephalous Church of Cyprus suggested that kids would be better off staying home— even for a few years— instead of having to wear masks in school.

He simultaneously poked fun at the “European education” that kids were getting in school and encouraged parents to homeschool their kids.

Neophytos has been an outspoken critic of civil measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus in Cyprus.

In April, despite the government’s ban on religious celebrations, he celebrated a liturgy that was forced to stop by police.

The Greek Orthodox hierarch has made controversial statements in the past, including a claim that children are born gay when their heterosexual parents partake in anal sex while the mother is pregnant.

