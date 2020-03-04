Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America to Host First-Ever Spanish Outreach Conference

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America will host its first-ever organized outreach to Spanish-speaking Orthodox Christians in the United States with a conference at St. Photios National Shrine in St. Augustine, Florida.

The initiative is spearheaded by Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, the Shrine’s hierarchal proistamenos, or pastor, and will include a conference on April 28-30 to explore strategies and to establish a framework to open the Greek Orthodox Church to Spanish-speaking Orthodox Christians. The initiative also aims to create a lasting national ministry initiative for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese.

Fr. John Bakas, Dean of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles, will headline the conference with a keynote address entitled “Breaking Down the Ethnic Barriers.”

Various panel discussions and workshops will take place to review existing Spanish-language liturgical materials as well as how to expand into communities with Spanish-speaking Orthodox Christians.

The conference will feature dozens of clergy and laypeople from throughout the nation who speak the language or have experience with Spanish-speaking communities.

The initiative was launched by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who asked Bishop Demetrios to organize missionary and philanthropic outreach to Spanish speakers, believed to be one of the fastest-growing groups of Orthodox faithful in the country.

“We are not seeking to transform our Greek Orthodox Church into an Hispanic Orthodox Church,” Bishop Demetrios said. “We are simply seeking to make our parishes more welcoming to those who come to us from such a cultural background, while enhancing our ministry to retain the families of our parishes where inter-cultural experiences are a present reality.”

More than 20 clergy and laypeople have expressed an interest in this initiative, according to Bishop Demetrios, and spots remain open for more participation.

The funding for the conference was provided by a grant from Leadership 100, an organization of the Greek Orthodox Church that provides financial support to various church-based initiatives.

For additional information or to participate in the program, please email Bishop Demetrios here.

St. Photios is the first national shrine of the Archdiocese. The shrine is located in a building that provided refuge to Greek settlers in the 1700s after they fled a British colony and received support from Spanish settlers.

