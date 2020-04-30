Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Establishes Relief Fund for Faithful Impacted by COVID-19

In a video announcement, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America announced the establishment of a privately-funded $500,000 relief fund that would award grants of up to $2500 to individuals who extreme financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Following the creation of the fund, Archbishop Elpidophoros commented:

“During this desperate time, we believe it is our responsibility to provide, in addition to our spiritual care, material support for our brothers and sisters who are facing unexpected financial hardship. We now have the ability to provide funding up to $500,000, but I want to challenge everyone to help our Church raise an additional $500,000, as we expect the consequences of the Pandemic to extend at least through the end of this year. We are committed to helping people in their daily lives, and are grateful to those who will join our cause.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros named Bishop Apostolos of Medeia to lead a committee to approve applications for relief. Those facing an economic or financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and in need of emergency help with expenses such as rent, mortgage, utilities, food, childcare, medical, funeral — or other daily costs — may apply to the COVID-19 Relief Fund through the Archdiocese website here.

The donation link is here.

