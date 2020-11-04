Greek Health Minister: Month-long Nationwide Lockdown To Be Announced

Speaking to television news network Antenna, Greek Health Minister has announced that the government will be imposing a month-long nationwide lockdown.

The move comes after Thessaloniki was placed on a full lockdown, effective yesterday.

Specific details weren’t announced during the Health Minister’s discussion with Antenna’s journalist Nikos Hatzinikolaou.

Case loads continue to increase throughout the country but other statistics are more worrisome to the government’s scientific advisors.

Greek Deputy Minister of Health Vasilis Kontzamanis announced specific details about Greece’s existing intensive care units available.

Nationwide, Greek hospitals have 997 intensive care units, of which 696 are currently occupied.

Specifically for Covid-19 patients, there are 331 ICU beds, of which 209 are currently occupied by patients, leaving 122 open spots.

In Athens hospitals there are 359 ICU beds— 292 of which are in use.

140 of these beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients and 99 are currently in use, leaving 41 available beds.

In Thessaloniki, there are a total of 136 ICU beds, 92 of which are in use. 83 of these beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients and 63 are in use, leaving 20 open beds.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!