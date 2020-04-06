Home NewsGreece Greek Health Minister: Humanity Means Respecting All Life; OK to Go Out to Feed Stray Animals
by Gregory Pappas
April 4 was International Stray Animal Day, a day usually “celebrated” throughout the world with animal welfare organizations hosting awareness and adoption events and bringing attention to the plight of stray animals.

This year, with a global pandemic keeping the majority of the world’s population in their homes, stray animals are left to fend for themselves.

Greece has tens of thousands of stray dogs and cats that are a regular fixture in Greek urban society. Many of the animals are considered “neighborhood” animals and, despite living on the streets, are cared for by teams of neighbors and business owners.

The problem now with the mandatory stay-at-home orders is compounded by the fact that restaurants and hotels are closed. This means that regular sources of food for stray dogs and cats — especially in Greece — remain empty.

Greek Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias tweeted on April 4 that “humanity means to respect all life,” adding that “We stay home but we go out for a bit to leave some food and water for the animals that rely on us.”

He included a form that must be filled out for people going out to tend to stray dogs and cats.

