Greek Government Quick to Fire Racist Educator After Antetokounmpo Tweet

by Gregory Pappas
Greece’s Education Minister Niki Kerameus was quick to fire an educator who called Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo a “monkey” in a Tweet.

The professor, Konstantinos Kalemis, the coordinator for refugee education in the Malakassa camp north of Athens, called Antetokounmpo a “monkey” on Twitter after the NBA Most Valuable Player denounced racism in Greek society.

He delated the Tweets but, like anything on the internet, screenshots resurfaced immediately as various social media users demanded his resignation.

“We unequivocally condemn the racist and highly offensive messages of this educator. Such behavior has no place in our education system,” Kerameus tweeted.

In the documentary, on American website Bleacher Report, Antetokounmpo said: “Greece is a country of whites, where the life of a man of my skin colour can be difficult. You can find yourself in different neighbourhoods and face a lot of racism.”

Kalemis’ deleted comments on the original news article about Antetokounmpo:

