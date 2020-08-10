Greek Government Introduces New Measures, Midnight Closures in Many Tourist Regions

With infections increasing at a steady pace throughout Greece, new measures were introduced by the Greek government in an attempt to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

The government announced the cancellation of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) that takes place every year in September in the northern city, while new border controls and curfews were also announced.

Entertainment venues located on popular Greek islands must close at midnight.

Restrictions announced on Monday come after a steady increase in positive cases of Coronavirus, including a record 212 new cases reported yesterday.

The total number of deaths in the country is 213.

The new restrictions include the following:

-Travellers to Greece coming from Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden must present a negative coronavirus (PCR) test of up to 72 hours prior to travelling, as of August 17.

-The same is true of all those entering Greece overland, as of August 17. This includes Greek citizens and those with Greek residence permits. In addition, the test must have been carried out in the country of origin, not Greece.

-As of August 16, a maximum of 750 people will be allowed to enter Greece per day through the Kakavia land border with Albania.

-Any public event in Greece where the audience is required to stand, including concerts and performances, is suspended.

-All business establishments, including bars and nightclubs must close from 12:00 midnight to 07:00am every day, in the following areas specifically (islands in bold):

The Regions of Crete, East Macedonia, and Thrace; the Regions of Thessaloniki, Chalkidiki peninsula, Larissa and Corfu (including Paxi islands); the islands of Antiparos, Kos, Mykonos, Paros, Rhodes, Santorini, and Zakynthos; and the cities of Katerini and Volos.

The ban may be extended to other regions selectively, the government said, depending on epidemiological data.