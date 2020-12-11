Greek Government Allows Bookstores, Hairdressers to Open; Strict Lockdown Remains in Place Through January

The Greek government announced extremely limited reopening measures for the Christmas holiday period, owing to a high caseload in many of the country’s population centers and a high hospitalization rate.

Retailers can only operate with online ordering with customers picking up their packages from outside the store, without entering the stores.

Only hairdressers and bookstores will be permitted to reopen for business on Monday, December 14, from 7:00am-9:00pm

Churches are permitted to open on Christmas and Epiphany Day with all the necessary protective measures in place and limitations on faithful allowed inside. Only nine people will be allowed into church at one time, and 25 in larger cathedrals.

There will be no blessing of the waters ceremonies on Epiphany Day, a tradition in all seaside towns and villages throughout Greece.

International travelers who fly into Greece from December 18 to January 7 will have to enter a mandatory 3-day quarantine on arrival (down from an originally stated 10-day quarantine). All arrivals will also be subject to a mandatory rapid antigen test.

From December 13 to January 7, a nationwide curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Movement outside is permitted by sending a text message and receiving permission for specific reasons.

