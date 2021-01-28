Greek Fringe: Artists to Showcase Traditional Greek Sounds on International Stage

In an online performance produced by the Australia-based creative collective Greek Fringe, two Greek-born artists are teaming up to bring traditional sounds of their home country to the world.

Their performance, which will premiere live on February 26, was filmed on a river in Evros, northeastern Greece, which borders Turkey and Bulgaria and serves as place of geo-cultural significance to the folklore of Thrace — the broader region within which Evros is located.

Performing artists include Evritiki Zygia and Katerina Douka.

Evritiki Zygia is made up of five friends who share a passion for the music of Thrace. The group consists of ancient instruments deeply rooted in the tradition and mind of the Thracian locals with bagpipe, lyra, kaval and davul. These are instruments which for thousands of years have been a mode of expression and an integral part in the life cycle of the Thracians — joy, sadness, marriage, death, work and migration.

The name “Evritiki,” comes from Evros in Thrace — a place rich in historical and musical traditions. It is considered to be the homeland of Orpheus who, according to a Greek myth, was the most important representative of singing, arts and the Thracian lyra. The word “Zygia,” means a pair and usually suggests a traditional band or group of musicians performing together.

Evritiki Zygia. (Photo courtesy of Evritiki Zygia via Facebook)

Their endless research, recording and playing songs that have long been buried in the closet of time, continuous participation in Thracian customs and the strong presence in cultural events both inside and outside Greece have contributed to Evritiki Zygia’s cult following.

Evritiki Zygia are collaborating with Katerina Douka whose voice embodies Thracian traditions. Douka has a versatile repertoire from popular songs through to rebetika, but her Thracian roots and upbringing make her an authority on music from northern Greece. Douka regularly performs in traditional and rebetiko music festivals throughout the globe and continues to teach in Greece and abroad.

Katerina Douka. (Photo courtesy of Mikri Kompania via Facebook)

Where to watch?

This event will livestream on The Pappas Post Facebook page on Friday, February 26, at 8:30pm EST. For more details and alternate viewing times (outside of the USA EST), click here to see the official Facebook event.

Support the artists

Despite being online, the same amount of love, sweat and tears go into producing these works. Greek Fringe has created a tiered system of payment which allows viewers to give any amount they choose. Show your support by making a secure payment via PayPal here.

Are you an artist? Take part in the movement!

What is Greek Fringe looking for? The group is after work that represents the experience of modern Hellenic diversity from emerging artists and creatives not just in Australia, but also those living abroad who can participate digitally.

The Greek Fringe curatorial ethos is broad, inclusive and open to all types of media. They give preference to work that: Represents the experience of the modern Hellenic diversity; is new, surprising, subversive, inventive and different and uses traditional elements in unconventional ways.

How to apply

Check out the Greek Fringe website for more information about what they do. Click here to complete the application.

About Greek Fringe

Greek Fringe is a creative digital effort involving five cities — Sydney, Melbourne, Nicosia, New York and Athens. The affiliated events attract diverse talent and seeks to promote and celebrate contemporary Greek culture, which can often be overshadowed by a glorified notion of the past.

Using the slogan “Claiming the now,” Greek Fringe shifts beyond the folkloric representation of migration to explore the modern Greek diaspora and dynamic arts scene of mother Greece, which has emerged as a hub of creativity and innovation due to a financial crisis.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!