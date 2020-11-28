Greek Foreign Minister Slams German Hypocrisy Over Turkish Submarine Sales

Germany is failing its European Union leadership test, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a highly charged interview with Politico.

“I really fail to understand Germany’s reluctance to use the enormous power of its economy to set a clear example to countries that they must obey international law,” Dendias said.

Greece has been appealing to its European partners for months as Turkey continues to threaten Greek– as well as European sovereignty.

This week, Greece appealed directly to nations in the EU to cease the transfer of arms delivery to Turkey. Athens argues that such European-made weapons could be used against two EU member countries, Greece and Cyprus, if there is an escalation of disputes over territorial waters.

Greece has specifically called on Germany not to allow the delivery of six German-made Type 214 submarines ordered by Turkey. Athens argues the vessels would upset the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“I understand the financial issue, but I am sure Germany also understands the huge contradiction of providing offensive weapons to a country that threatens the peace and stability of two EU countries. This is the definition of the word contradiction,” Dendias said to Politico, and also Tweeted.

Dendias said he did not understand why Greece should even have to raise the matter with Berlin “instead of Germany realizing by itself, from the checks and balances of its own system, that this is not compatible with its role in Europe,” Dendias said to Politico.

