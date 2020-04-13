Greek Easter Daydreaming: A Short Film by Theo Papadoulakis

When Theo Papadoulakis was asked to create a series of videos to promote tourism to Crete, he did what he knew best and created a series of stories.

“Easter Daydreaming” is the first of a series of short film commercials with stunning scenery and a beautiful story that he directed.

For a young boy, the mere cracking of an egg during breakfast brings back happy memories from a recent Easter trip to Crete.

All of a sudden, the colors become more vibrant, the sound of Cretan lyra fills the room and the faces of an entire family split into wide smiles. That’s Crete for you.

The film is produced by Papadoulakis’ company IndogoView, based in Hania.

“Having produced a widely successful tourism campaign for the Prefecture of Crete before, we were both honored and challenged when given the opportunity to do it again,” the company said in a statement. “The standards were set very high, but our love for our island never fails to inspire.”

Watch the film