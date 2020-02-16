Greek Chocolate Company Ad Goes Viral

A popular Greek chocolate company called Lacta is breaking the internet with their latest advertising campaign called “Des Tin Agapi” or “See the love.”

According to the advertisement’s description on the company’s YouTube channel, “You see people afraid. Closing the door a=on anything different. You see people filled with rage, to act harshly on anyone weaker and to attack anything that looks strange. If you look beyond the stereotype, you will notice that the world is full of love.”

The company’s agency, Ogilvy Greece, has succeeded in telling short stories that share happy endings after what appear to be sad situations for marginalized people. The emotional endings to these stories is what is driving engagement and tens of thousands of people to share the videos on their respective platforms.

Jamie Madge of the popular industry blog Shots, called the work “elegant and authentic,” thanks to the intimate camera angles chosen by the film’s director.

The short commercial tackles issues that have largely been taboo or brushed under the carpet in Greece, including homosexuality and the treatment of people with disabilities.

The YouTube and Facebook videos have been viewed millions of times.

Watch the full spot here:

