Greek America Foundation Reaches $30,000 in Aid for Greek Charities

The New York-based Greek America Foundation announced Tuesday that it has distributed $30,000 in grants to multiple Greek charities which support abandoned, abused or otherwise disenfranchised children.

Grant recipients include organizations such as Kivotos Tou Kosmou (Ark of the World), SOS Children’s Villages Greece, METAdrasi and HOPEgenesis, each of which are accredited non-profits.

“We are thrilled to provide such invaluable support to these organizations in Greece,” said Gregory Pappas, founder and president of the Greek America Foundation. “Our hope is that we can continue to offer more support and raise awareness about their important work in 2021.”

The Greek America Foundation’s grants to the charities come via its #ChildrenOfGreece campaign which aims to raise awareness among North Americans about the challenges faced by children in Greece amid the country’s ongoing humanitarian and financial crises.

Medical care, education, social integration and other resources remain scarce for thousands of children in Greece — a direct result of years of crippling austerity, unemployment and the largest refugee crisis since World War II.

According to the European Parliament, half a million children in Greece were living in poor families for some time between 2009 and 2014. In 2015, nearly one in two children in the EU lived in conditions of material deprivation and Greece, with a 45% rate, was by far the country where children were the most deprived of basic goods and services.

About the #ChildrenOfGreece Campaign

The #ChildrenOfGreece campaign is the foundation’s latest iteration of its Project Hope for Greece, a fundraising effort launched in 2013 in response to the worsening crises in Greece.

Since launching Project Hope, the Greek America Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities and individuals in Greece with support from donors throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information about the Greek America Foundation’s #ChildrenOfGreece campaign and how to get involved, visit the organization’s website.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!