Greek America Foundation Launches Team Greek America: Virtual Charity Athletic Team

The pandemic may have cancelled or postponed marathons and triathlons throughout the nation and world, but that doesn’t mean people can’t stay healthy– and still race for a good cause.

Such is the philosophy behind Team Greek America, the latest endeavor of the Greek America Foundation, a New York City-based charitable organization with a large nationwide membership base and following.

“With Team Greek America, we can still run together, but apart,” Greek America Foundation Founder and President Gregory Pappas said. “Not only should we continue to stay healthy during these trying times, but we also need to remain positive and keep thinking about those less fortunate than us.”

Runners, bikers, triathletes, swimmers and all competitive athletes are being asked to join the virtual team and either participate in official competitions that may still be operating or create their own events.

If no races are operating in an athlete’s region, the athlete can– as Marielena Balouris did– create his or her own run.

Balouris, the evening news anchor at WAVY-TV, the NBC affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia, wanted to stay healthy and run for a good cause, so she created her own 8K race and raised more than $1,000 from family and friends which benefitted the Greek America Foundation’s various charitable efforts.

The foundation will provide various forms of support, including a personalized donation page that will be tailored to the specific athlete’s competition, as well as branded clothing with the Team Greek America insignia, which is inspired by an ancient Greek pot that depicts athletes running in a race.

Signature team singlets.

The team branding is inspired by an ancient Greek vase featuring runners.

The foundation had launched a previous iteration of Team Greek America during its decade as a Chicago-based organization. Dozens of athletes competed in major races including the Chicago Marathon, one of the biggest marathons in the world which draws in tens of thousands of runners every year.

Athletes ready to race in the 2013 Chicago Marathon.

How to join Team Greek America

For more information, visit the team’s official website page.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!