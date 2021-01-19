Greek Ambassador to U.S. to Host Virtual Holocaust Remembrance Event

Greek Ambassador to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou is inviting the public to attend a virtual event in commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, January 21.

The event begins at 6:00pm EST with a showing of “The Good Shepherds,” an exhibition of the Jewish Museum of Greece, which is presented in collaboration with the American Friends of the museum.

The idea for “The Good Shepherds” originated with Mr. Samuel (Makis) Matsas, Chairman of the Jewish Museum of Greece.

Matsas experienced the Nazi occupation of Greece as a child and survived thanks to the timely escape of his parents and the generosity of friends and strangers. The chairman asked the museum to research how senior members of Christian clergy and eminent rabbis helped the persecuted Jews during Nazi occupation.

“The Good Shepherds” showcases the positive actions, gestures of sympathy or support and rescue attempts to honor those involved. The exhibition also highlights the importance of individual choice within an extremely complex, suffocating and often contradictory context.

The exhibition includes original artifacts belonging to some of the featured religious leaders and is part of a three-year collaboration between the Jewish Museum of Greece and the German Embassy in Athens.

The event with Ambassador Papadopoulou will be offered under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in Washington D.C. and with the participation of all Greek consular authorities in the U.S.

“We wish that this event will unequivocally reaffirm our common and relentless commitment to be vocal and take action so that people never forget and that these horrors are never repeated,” the embassy wrote in a statement.

Registration is free to the public and available here.

