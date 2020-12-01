Greek Airline Sky Express Welcomes its First Airbus A320neo

Greek carrier Sky Express took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft on November 28, 2020, according to a press release from the airline.

With the acquisition of the new aircraft, the Heraklion, Crete-based airline joins Aegean Airlines as a major carrier in the country.

The delivery of the first French-made jetliner is one of six on order by the company.

The new Airbus will be inaugurated on its existing Athens-Thessaloniki flight on December 14. The company’s announcement said that its Airbus fleet will also serve the Athens to Rhodes route, as well as other direct connections in Greece and abroad.

Ioannis Grylos, CEO of IOGR Group, which owns the airline said “With our own wings and our own strength, we are growing our fleet, we are increasing our destinations. We are changing the aviation landscape in our country, while supporting the Greek economy.”

Sky Express flies to 34 destinations in Greece and prior to its purchase of the Airbus planes, operated a fleet of smaller, ATR turbo-propeller planes.

