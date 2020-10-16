Greece’s Sky Express Expanding With Airbus Purchase

Greek regional airline Sky Express announced Wednesday that it will acquire six new Airbus A320neos as the carrier prepares to expand into the international market.

Sky’s new aircraft come with lower fuel consumption and highly advanced technical specifications which will allow the company to expand beyond the 34 destinations it currently covers across Greece.

“The acquisition of these aircraft marks a new era for SKY Express and it inevitably changes the airline industry landscape of Greece,” the company said in an announcement.

The first flight of the new aircraft will take place on December 14 on the Athens – Thessaloniki route.

Beginning in March 2021, the new planes will operate domestic and international routes which serve thousands of passengers. The airline has not detailed which international routes will be covered.

Founded in 2005 by a former Olympic Airways executive, Sky Express is based in Heraklion, Crete and has operated only a domestic network since launching.

