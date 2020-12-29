Home NewsEntertainment Greece’s Pop Queen Anna Vissi Going LIVE on New Year’s Day
EntertainmentNews

Greece’s Pop Queen Anna Vissi Going LIVE on New Year’s Day

by The Pappas Post
written by The Pappas Post
Anna Vissi

Greece’s Queen of Pop, Anna Vissi, is set to perform a unique live streamed concert from the Pallas Theater Venue in Athens on January 1, 2021.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and while Greece remains in lockdown, Anna Vissi will perform her greatest hits along with surprise covers of her favorite songs.

The online concert will be broadcasted live at 9:00pm Athens time and features special guests Nikos Moutsinas and Matina Nikolaou as “Vania.” Other secret guests will join them on stage.

At a time when live shows remain on hold, Vissi and her 13-member golden orchestra will be live to bring her music and timeless songs into viewers homes to ring in the new year.

By purchasing a special ticket, viewers can tune in 45 minutes before the start of the concert at 8:15pm Athens time for the pre-show event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Watch the official trailer

Click here if you would like to subscribe to The Pappas Post Weekly News Update 

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +
The Pappas Post

You may also like

Greek America Foundation Reaches $30,000 in Aid for...

Mob in Northern Greece Attack Shelter for Unaccompanied...

A Second Metropolitan from the Church of Greece...

Greek Orthodox Priest Stops Liturgy, Asks Maskless Faithful...

Greece Begins Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine as First...

Dr. Jane Goodall Throws Weight Behind Animal Welfare...

George Clooney Reveals Unlikely Story to Thank for...

Stunning Video Shows Completion of Athens Monuments Lighting...

Gal Gadot Defends Cleopatra Casting After ‘Whitewashing’ Accusations

Stunning 2400-Year-Old Mask of Dionysus Unearthed in Turkey

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.