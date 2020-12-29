Greece’s Pop Queen Anna Vissi Going LIVE on New Year’s Day

Greece’s Queen of Pop, Anna Vissi, is set to perform a unique live streamed concert from the Pallas Theater Venue in Athens on January 1, 2021.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and while Greece remains in lockdown, Anna Vissi will perform her greatest hits along with surprise covers of her favorite songs.

The online concert will be broadcasted live at 9:00pm Athens time and features special guests Nikos Moutsinas and Matina Nikolaou as “Vania.” Other secret guests will join them on stage.

At a time when live shows remain on hold, Vissi and her 13-member golden orchestra will be live to bring her music and timeless songs into viewers homes to ring in the new year.

By purchasing a special ticket, viewers can tune in 45 minutes before the start of the concert at 8:15pm Athens time for the pre-show event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Click here and start your monthly or annual support today. If you choose to pay (a) $5/month or more or (b) $50/year or more then you will be able to browse our site completely ad-free!