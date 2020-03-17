Home FeaturesDestinations Greece’s Message to the World: “When the Time is Right, We’ll be There for you; Till Then #staysafe”
by Gregory Pappas
A new campaign has been launched by Marketing Greece, a private organization dedicated to promoting tourism to Greece, reminding the world of Greece’s beauty while reiterating that people need to be patient and #StaySafe.

Marketing Greece is a collaboration of private sector tourism industries to promote Greece as a modern and exciting tourism destination. The main partners are the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels.

The private team, independent of any government organization, has built one of the most successful online platforms for the promotion of Greek tourism: Discover Greece.

The campaign has launched globally via Marketing Greece’s various social media platforms and capitalizes on Greece’s revitalizing blue, relaxing nature and hopeful light.

The message is simple and invites travelers to keep dreaming about the next time they will be able to travel and enjoy the uniqueness of Greece.

