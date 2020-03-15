Greece’s First Female President Sworn In

Greece’s first-ever female president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was formally sworn into office for a five-year term on Friday, competing the term of outgoing President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The swearing-in ceremony for Sakellaropoulou, a former high court judge, took place in a nearly empty parliament as only a select representative of each political party and media were allowed to participate.

Greece is in a state of near lock-down over fears of the spreading of the Coronavirus.

“I hope that the election of a woman for the first time to the highest position of the country will improve the position of all women in the country, both in the family and in society,” Sakellaropoulou said.

“It is time for the women of this country to realize that they can attain their dreams, on their own merits, without facing obstacles simply because they were born women.”

Prior to her election by the Greek Parliament in an overwhelming 261-33 vote, she headed the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court.

The position of President in Greece is largely ceremonial and doesn’t carry any significant power over the government or its operations.

After being sworn in, Sakellaropoulou lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier just outside of parliament in Athens.

Will you Support The Pappas Post for as little as the cost of a cup of coffee per month?

Is The Pappas Post worth $5 a month for all of the content you read? On any given month, we publish dozens of articles that educate, inform, entertain, inspire and enrich thousands who read The Pappas Post. I’m asking those who frequent the site to chip in and help keep the quality of our content high — and free. Visit our Patreon page and start your monthly support today.