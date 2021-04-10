Greece’s 5-Step Plan to Reopen Tourism to the Entire World

The Greek government has confirmed that the country will reopen its borders to global visitors on May 14 and will institute a 5-step plan to keep both tourists, as well as the country’s citizens— safe.

Greece’s strategy includes “five lines of defense” against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

(1) All visitors must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test result;

(2) A checking system at Greece’s airports and borders, where passengers can be selected randomly to take a rapid test;

(3) Any visitor who tests positive for coronavirus will be isolated in a “quarantine hotel”;

(4) All tourism industry workers must be vaccinated (they will move up the priority list once the most vulnerable Greek citizens get the vaccine); and

(5) Strict adherence to safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The re-opening includes citizens of countries like the United States that have been blocked from entry since the pandemic began.

The United States is one of 10 countries that Greece is currently negotiating with about bilateral agreements that would allow its citizens to travel freely without having to quarantine.

The Greek Ministry of Tourism has already signed a “green pass” agreement with Israel and is working on similar agreements with 10 more countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, China the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

This will require either some sort of proof of vaccination, as mentioned above or a negative COVID-19 test result, that would be sufficient under these plans.

Greece’s willingness to re-open comes as pressure mounts on the government to save a faltering economy that is heavily dependent on incoming tourists.

