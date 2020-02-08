Greece’s 2021 Bicentennial Committee Launches Publicity, Releases Logo

Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, President of the “Greece 2021” committee for the bicentennial of Greek Independence launched the logo of the committee, as well as publicity and social media channels.

In a video filmed at the Acropolis Museum, committee chairman Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said the anniversary “is not simply history, but a great opportunity to escape daily reality, celebrate– as Greeks know best– and to remember where we started from; to realize where we stand and decide where we want to go.”

She noted that although “we each have different memories, lives and dreams, all of us make up Greece.”

The logo shows a ribbon forming the number ‘2’ flowing through the ‘1’, standing for the -21 suffix of 1821-2021.

A committee of global Greeks and Philehellenes was created by a Presidential decree last year, calling on the committee to establish global celebrations and events to commemorate the bicentennial of the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821.

The committee has already launched a page that has been accepting proposals from individuals and organizations throughout the world.

The Greece 2021 committee has also launched social media channels that will share the committee’s work and important announcements. The official website is here. Click for each respective channel: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.